Punjab becomes first state to launch evidence-based anti-drug curriculum

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will inaugurate the programme on August 1

Punjab is set to take a new step in its fight against drugs by launching India's first evidence-based anti-drug curriculum. (Photo:PTI)
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 9:21 AM IST
Punjab is set to take a new step in its fight against drugs by launching India's first evidence-based anti-drug curriculum for school students.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will inaugurate the programme on August 1 in Arniwala, Fazilka, as part of the third phase of the state's "Yudh Nashian De Virudh" campaign.

School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said the curriculum will cover around 8 lakh students from Classes 9 to 12 in 3,658 schools. More than 6,500 trained teachers will deliver the programme.

The curriculum has been developed in collaboration with Nobel Laureate Prof. Abhijit Banerjee's J-PAL South Asia and leading behavioural scientists. It aims to equip students with the skills to avoid drug use and make informed decisions.

The 27-week programme consists of 35-minute interactive sessions held every two weeks. It uses documentaries, quizzes, posters, and group activities to bust myths, address peer pressure, and promote better decision-making strategies.

Randomised trials conducted in 78 government schools in Amritsar and Tarn Taran with 9,600 students showed a strong impact. Ninety per cent of students understood that even trying drugs like "chitta" once could lead to addiction, compared to 69 per cent in the control group. The belief that addiction can be overcome with willpower alone dropped from 50 per cent to 20 per cent.

Bains said this marked a shift in approach, stating, "The fight against drugs must begin in classrooms, not just in police stations."

He added that more than 23,000 drug smugglers have been arrested so far, over 1,000 kg of heroin has been seized, and properties of offenders have been confiscated, highlighting the government's commitment to protect Punjab's youth from drug abuse.

Punjab has become the first Indian state to roll out an anti-drug curriculum at this scale, starting from August 1. The programme focuses on prevention through interactive classroom learning and behavioural change.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 9:21 AM IST

