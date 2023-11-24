Home / India News / Soumya Vishwanathan murder: Court reserves order on sentence for Nov 25

Soumya Vishwanathan murder: Court reserves order on sentence for Nov 25

On November 7, the court had adjourned the matter after noting that the verification of the affidavits filed by the convicts was not complete

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The judge, however, took on record the pre-sentence report filed by the probationary officer

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2023 | 4:09 PM IST
A court here on Friday reserved for November 25 its order on the quantum of punishment for those convicted for killing TV journalist Soumya Vishwanathan in 2008.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Ravindra Kumar Pandey reserved the order after noting that the arguments on the sentencing had been completed.

On October 18, the judge had convicted Ravi Kapoor, Amit Shukla, Baljeet Malik, and Ajay Kumar under Indian Penal Code section 302 (murder) and provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

Vishwanathan, who was working with a leading English news channel, was shot dead in the early hours of September 30, 2008, on south Delhi's Nelson Mandela Marg while she was returning home from work. Police claimed the motive was robbery.

Topics :court ordersCourt cases

First Published: Nov 24 2023 | 4:09 PM IST

