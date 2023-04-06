Home / India News / SP MLC Swami Prasad Maurya booked for 'objectionable' comment on Lord Ram

SP MLC Swami Prasad Maurya booked for 'objectionable' comment on Lord Ram

In the video, Maurya can be heard saying -- "Mile Mulayam Kanshi Ram..." and pauses for the crowd to complete the sentence saying "...Hawa main ud gaye Jai Shri Ram"

IANS Lucknow
SP MLC Swami Prasad Maurya

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2023 | 8:37 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

An FIR has been lodged against Samajwadi Party MLC Swami Prasad Maurya with the Kotwali police of Rae Bareli in connection with a video that purportedly showed him making an "objectionable comment on Lord Ram".

This is the fourth FIR lodged against Maurya this year.

In the video, Maurya can be heard saying -- "Mile Mulayam Kanshi Ram..." and pauses for the crowd to complete the sentence saying "...Hawa main ud gaye Jai Shri Ram" -- a contentious political slogan that was coined in the early 1990s.

The complainant, Hindu Yuva Vahini worker Marut Tripathi, alleged that such comments by Maurya were vitiating the atmosphere and leading to a communal flare-up.

Rae Bareli (City) Circle Officer, Vandana Singh, said an FIR under charges of IPC 295 A (outrage religious feelings) against Maurya has been registered and an officer of the Inspector rank has been assigned to the case.

Maurya had allegedly raised the objectionable slogan on April 3 while speaking during an event where SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav had unveiled a statue of Bahujan Samaj Party founder Kanshi Ram at a private college in Rae Bareli.

On January 24 this year, Maurya was booked by the Lucknow police for his remarks on Ramcharitmanas.

A week later, another FIR was lodged by PGI police of Lucknow against Maurya for burning copies of Ramcharitmanas in Vrindavan Yojana area of the state capital.

Last month, Gwalior police of Madhya Pradesh had also booked the SP leader for his remarks on Ramcharitmanas.

--IANS

amita/khz/

 

Also Read

Former Bengal and Bihar governor Keshari Nath Tripathi dies aged 88

Rahul means Bharat, Bharat means Rahul, says UP Congress chief Khabri

SP to contest all seats in Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections next year

National parties should support regional ones against BJP, says Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party begins collecting proof of voter deletion in UP polls

Delhi police permits Shobha Yatra within certain distance in Jahangirpuri

Atiq's aide Abdul Kavi surrenders before Lucknow court over murder case

Bandi Sanjay's arrest undemocratic; BJP not afraid of cases: Union Minister

Latest Live news: Earthquake of 3.0 magnitude hits Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi

Rahul to blame for Congress' situation, Sonia's writ doesn't run: Azad

Topics :Samajwadi PartySwami Prasad MauryaUttar PradeshPolitics

First Published: Apr 06 2023 | 8:37 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story