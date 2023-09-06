Home / India News / Special Protection Group Director Arun Kumar Sinha passes away at 61

Special Protection Group Director Arun Kumar Sinha passes away at 61

Sinha was a 1987 batch Kerala cadre IPS Officer and serving as SPG Director since 2016

ANI General News
Director of the Special Protection Group Arun Kumar Sinha (Photo: Twitter | ADG UP)

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2023 | 11:14 AM IST
Director of the Special Protection Group (SPG), Arun Kumar Sinha, passed away at a hospital in Gurugram early Wednesday, an official said.

He was 61 and had been unwell for the past few months.

Sinha was a 1987 batch Kerala cadre IPS Officer and serving as SPG Director since 2016.

He was recently given an extension in the service. The Special Protection Group (SPG) was raised in 1985 with the intention to provide proximate security cover to the Prime Minister, former Prime Ministers and their immediate family members. Later, their mandate was amended and they now only provide security cover to the prime minister of the day.

Sinha has previously served as DCP Commissioner, Range IG, Intelligence IG and Administration IG in Thiruvananthapuram.

Topics :Narendra ModiGurugramIndia Prime Minister

First Published: Sep 06 2023 | 11:14 AM IST

