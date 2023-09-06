Home / India News / Violence continues in Manipur, but for Centre situation normal: Congress

Violence continues in Manipur, but for Centre situation normal: Congress

More than 160 people lost their lives and several hundreds have been injured since the ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur in early May

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: ANI twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2023 | 10:56 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Congress on Wednesday attacked the Centre over strife in Manipur, saying the cycle of violence continues even after four months, but for the Modi government the situation is "normal" in the state.

The opposition party's attack came after a full curfew was clamped in all five valley districts of Manipur Tuesday evening.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "G20 is happening in New Delhi while all 5 districts of Imphal Valley will be under full curfew for the next 5 days."

"The cycle of violence continues even after 4 months, but for Modi Sarkar's double engine Sarkar the situation is 'normal' in Manipur," he said.

The cancellation of curfew relaxation hours in Bishnupur, Kakching, Thoubal, Imphal West and Imphal East comes in the wake of the call by the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) and its women wing requesting people from all parts of the valley districts to remove an army barricade at Phougakchao Ikhai in Bishnupur district, a few kilometres away from Churachandpur, on Wednesday, officials said.

More than 160 people lost their lives and several hundreds have been injured since the ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur in early May after a Tribal Solidarity March was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Nagas and Kukis constitute little over 40 per cent and reside in the hill districts.

Also Read

As Manipur reels from violence, home minister Shah to visit the state today

Chhattisgarh: VHP calls for state bandh after communal clash in Biranpur

6 killed in communal clashes in Haryana, 116 arrested: What we know so far

World Cup: India vs Pakistan moved to October 14; 8 other games rescheduled

Tribal protest in Manipur turns violent; curfew imposed, internet suspended

India's G20 focus on inclusivity helped it earn global respect: Deloitte

Air India offers one-time ticket waiver for those travelling during G20

Shia Muslim community set to observe Chehlum in Delhi on September 7

Biden to follow CDC guidelines during his India visit for G20 Summit: US

G20 not an arena for power politics: Jaishankar on India leaning towards US

Topics :ManipurCongressviolence

First Published: Sep 06 2023 | 10:56 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billion

Alibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in Mizoram

CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi today

CM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt

93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI

Next Story