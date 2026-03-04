Delhi Police on high alert for Holi, 134 intersections under strict watch

The Delhi Police is on high alert on Holi, deploying over 15,000 personnel to enforce strict law and order in the city.

A senior police officer said teams have been deployed at 134 major intersections to nab drunken driving culprits. Serious violation will invite suspension of driving licence for a minimum of three months.

The Delhi Traffic Police said elaborate arrangements have been made to maintain public safety and ensure smooth vehicular movement during the festival.

Special teams are stationed at major junctions and vulnerable stretches to police speeding, reckless and zig-zag driving, red-light jumping, triple riding, riding without helmets, and performing stunts on two-wheelers.