Delhi HC defers hearing to Oct 9 hearing in Spicejet vs Maran case

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday deferred to October 9 a hearing on KAL Airways promoter Kalanithi Maran's plea against SpiceJet chief Ajay Singh.

SpiceJet said that it had on September 12 paid Maran Rs 100 crore, out of an order of Rs 380 crore in an arbitral award.

The High Court, on August 24, told Singh to pay Rs 100 crore due to Maran by September 10. It warned Singh that if he fails to pay, SpiceJet’s properties will be attached. Singh was then given another day to make the payment.

The court, on July 31, had refused to set aside the arbitral award in favour of Maran, making way for him to press SpiceJet for enforcement of the award.

Singh had sought to set aside a portion of the award, which directed SpiceJet to refund Rs 270 crore to Kal Airways and Maran.

The High Court, on May 29, ordered SpiceJet to pay Rs 380 crore to its former promoter Maran and asked the airline to submit an affidavit of assets within four weeks.

It issued an order on the execution petition filed by Kal Airways. The order rejected the claims of SpiceJet and directed it to pay the entire arbitral award to Kal.