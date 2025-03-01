Economic affairs secretary Ajay Seth gets additional charge of revenue dept

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

The vacancy was necessitated following the appointment of revenue secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey as the chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on February 27

Ajay Seth
Ajay Seth is currently serving as the secretary of the Department of Economic Affairs. | File Photo
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 01 2025 | 6:24 PM IST
Economic affairs secretary Ajay Seth was on Saturday given additional charge of the post of secretary, Department of Revenue, according to a personnel ministry order.

The vacancy was necessitated following the appointment of revenue secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey as the chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on February 27. 

Pandey on Saturday assumed charge as the chief of the Mumbai-based capital markets regulator.

The competent authority has approved the assignment of the additional charge of the secretary of the Department of Revenue to Ajay Seth, secretary of the Department of Economic Affairs till the appointment of a regular incumbent, the order said.

First Published: Mar 01 2025 | 6:24 PM IST

