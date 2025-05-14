Home / India News / Spurious liquor deaths: Punjab Police seizes 600 litres of methanol

The seized methanol is suspected to have direct links to the spurious liquor tragedy in Amritsar, said Senior Superintendent of Police (Patiala) Varun Sharma

Punjab police
The seizure was made from a truck near the Tepla police post on the Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Shambhu-Banur Road | File Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Press Trust of India Chandigarh
2 min read Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 6:58 AM IST
Punjab Police and excise officials on Tuesday seized 600 litres of methanol suspected to be connected to the spurious liquor tragedy that claimed 21 lives in Amritsar.

Methanol is a light, colourless organic chemical compound that is poisonous when ingested and is illegally added to alcoholic beverages as a cheaper alternative to ethanol, which is the normal consumable alcohol.

The seized methanol is suspected to have direct links to the spurious liquor tragedy in Amritsar, said Senior Superintendent of Police (Patiala) Varun Sharma.

The seizure was made from a truck near the Tepla police post on the Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Shambhu-Banur Road, he said.

Following the tragic incident in Amritsar, the deputy inspector general of police (Border Range) shared intelligence about a suspected consignment of methanol being transported from Delhi to Punjab.

Acting swiftly, the police, in collaboration with the excise department, intercepted the truck near Tepla and seized three drums containing 600 litres of methanol, concealed among other goods.

The truck driver has been arrested, and a detailed investigation is underway, Sharma said.

Initial investigations suggest the consignment was intended for use in the production of spurious liquor, he said.

"Had this consignment reached its destination, it could have led to the loss of hundreds of innocent lives," he added.

At least 21 people, mostly daily-wag labourers, died and 10 were hospitalised after allegedly drinking spurious liquor in Majitha in Punjab's Amritsar district, officials said on Tuesday.

Ten people, including the alleged kingpin, were arrested while Deputy Superintendent of Police (Majitha) Amolak Singh and Majitha SHO Avtar Singh were suspended for negligence, the police said.

The deaths were reported in the Bhangali, Patalpuri, Marari Kalan, Talwandi Khumman, Karnala, Bhangwan and the Therewal villages.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 14 2025 | 6:58 AM IST

