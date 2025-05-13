Tuesday, May 13, 2025 | 10:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / At least 14 die after consuming spurious liquor in Amritsar, 5 arrested

At least 14 die after consuming spurious liquor in Amritsar, 5 arrested

Police said six people have been hospitalised with complications caused by hooch

liquor beer

At least 14 people have died in five villages in Punjab's Amritsar.

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
1 min read Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 10:08 AM IST

Listen to This Article

At least 14 people have died in five villages in Punjab's Amritsar after allegedly consuming spurious liquor, leading to the arrest of five accused, officials said on Tuesday.

Police said six people have been hospitalised with complications caused by hooch. The deaths have occurred in five villages -- Bhangali, Patalpuri, Marari Kalan, Therewal and Talwandi Ghuman.

Amritsar Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney confirmed the death of 14 people and informed reporters that Senior Superintendent of Police Maninder Singh reached the spot to take stock of the situation. 

Police said they have made five arrests in the incident. Those arrested have been identified as Prabhjit Singh, the main accused, Kulbir Singh, Sahib Singh, Gurjant Singh and Ninder Kaur, they said.

 

A case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Excise Act, said the officials.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Indian Flag, India

LIVE news: BJP launches 11-day Tiranga Yatra for outreach on Operation Sindoor

Ground water

Punjab seeks HC review of order allowing extra water release to Haryana

Nikhil Kamath

Metro work near my home has dragged for 10 years: Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath

heat waves, heat wave, summer, hot

Delhi weather update: Clear skies, strong winds expected, AQI 'moderate'

Accident, road accident

Two Indian students killed, one injured in car accident in Pennsylvania

Topics : Amritsar Punjab spurious liquor

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 13 2025 | 10:08 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayPVR Inox Q4 Results 2025Delhi Weather TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayInvestment Strategy in current marketsQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon