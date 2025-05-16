Stage-I Grap measures enforced across NCR as Delhi AQI remains 'poor'

In response to a sudden spike in air pollution levels, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) enforced Stage-I measures of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across the entire National Capital Region (NCR) on Friday.

The decision was a comprehensive review by the CAQM Sub-Committee, which convened on May 16 at 4:00 PM. The committee assessed the persistent poor air quality conditions in Delhi, due to long-range dust transport triggered by strong winds which has been considered episodic in nature.

On May 15, the AQI had deteriorated sharply due to the wind activity.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 278 on May 16, within the 'Poor' category. Forecasts by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) have predicted that the AQI will remain in the lower end of the 'Poor' range on May 17 as well.

Given these circumstances, the Sub-Committee has decided to implement Stage-I actions under GRAP.

Meanwhile, a political row erupted over the worsened air quality with AAP attacking the BJP government, saying that its election promises of clean air collapsed in just three months.

The official handle of the Aam Aadmi Party posted on 'X': "In the month of May itself, Delhi-NCR was covered in a blanket of pollution. In the month of May itself, AQI has crossed 500 in many areas of Delhi-NCR, and dust and poisonous air are spread in the air. This has never happened before. There are BJP governments in Delhi and all the surrounding states, but no BJP government is doing any work to reduce pollution.

"Sharing a news report on the alarming AQI levels, AAP national Convenor Arvind Kejriwal took to the social media platform 'X' and wrote, "Air pollution was never this bad during the AAP regime at this time of the year."

Also, Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa hit out at former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi after the latter alleged that the AQI had reached 500 on Thursday morning.