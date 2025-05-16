Day after arrest, Gujarat Samachar owner gets bail on health grounds

A sessions court in Ahmedabad on Friday granted 15-day interim bail to Bahubali Shah, one of the owners of leading Gujarati newspaper 'Gujarat Samachar', on health grounds.

The Enforcement Directorate had arrested Shah a day before following raids at the newspaper's premises.

Principal District and Sessions Judge K M Sojitra ordered Shah's release on bail till May 31 on furnishing surety and personal bond of Rs 10,000. The investigating official must be apprised of his health status every alternate day and Shah must cooperate with the agency, the court said.

Shah had approached the court seeking bail on the grounds of "serious medical/health condition". Media bodies expressed concern over the arrest of Gujarat Samachar owner Bahubali Shah by the Enforcement Directorate.

The Press Club of India, Indian Women's Press Corps, Press Association, Delhi Union of Journalists, Kerala Union of Working Journalists, and Working News Cameramen's Association said the ED action "reflects a troubling assault on press freedom and democratic values that uphold the right to free expression in India."

They said the arrest of Shah raises questions about the misuse of state machinery to muzzle media houses and suppress dissenting voices.

"We also call for the immediate release of the owner unless credible evidence is presented in a transparent manner," the media bodies said in a joint statement.