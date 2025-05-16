Home / India News / Delhi govt to set up welfare board for gig workers, frame schemes

Delhi govt to set up welfare board for gig workers, frame schemes

Mishra chaired a meeting with gig workers and representatives from major platforms and aggregators, including Swiggy, Zomato, Blinkit, Uber, UrbanClap, and BigBasket

Kapil Mishra
The Delhi government has allocated Rs 10 crore in its FY26 budget to support these initiatives. | Image: X
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 10:48 PM IST
Delhi labour minister Kapil Mishra on Friday said the government will constitute a welfare board for gig and platform workers and frame schemes for their welfare.

Mishra chaired a meeting with gig workers and representatives from major platforms and aggregators, including Swiggy, Zomato, Blinkit, Uber, UrbanClap, and BigBasket, said an official statement.

The session provided a platform for gig workers to voice their concerns directly to the government and aggregators. They highlighted pressing issues such as long working hours, inadequate payments, and the absence of an effective grievance redressal system, which have long impacted their livelihoods, it said.

"All these problems will be addressed with the cooperation of platforms and aggregators. The government will constitute a welfare board for gig and platform workers and will frame schemes for their welfare," he said.

He also assured the platforms and aggregators that they will not face harassment from inspectors or any other officers in any manner.

The Delhi government has allocated Rs 10 crore in its FY26 budget to support these initiatives, he informed the gathering.

The gig economy is among the fastest-growing sectors in India, currently employing approximately one crore people nationwide.

According to NITI Aayog estimates, this figure is projected to rise significantly to 2.4 crore by 2029-30, the statement said.

In Delhi alone, around five lakh gig and platform workers contribute to this vital economic sector, underscoring its importance to the region's growth, it added.

First Published: May 16 2025 | 10:19 PM IST

