Rajasthan HC to hear Salman Khan blackbuck poaching case appeals on July 28

The court will hear Salman Khan's plea against conviction as well as the government's challenge to the acquittal of Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam, and Sonali Bendre

Salman Khan challenged his conviction in the sessions court. (Photo: PTI)
Manikant Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 9:41 PM IST
In a step forward in the long-pending 1998 blackbuck poaching case, the Rajasthan High Court on Friday directed that appeals involving Bollywood actor Salman Khan and others be scheduled for hearing on July 28.
 
The list includes two important matters: First, the state government's appeal challenging the acquittal of Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Neelam and Tabu, and second, Salman Khan’s appeal against his conviction.
 
The case is related to the alleged hunting of two blackbucks in Kankani village near Jodhpur in September 1998, during the shooting of the movie 'Hum Saath Saath Hain'.
 
A trial court held Salman Khan guilty on April 5, 2018, and sentenced him to five years in prison, while acquitting co-accused actors and local resident Dushyant Singh.
 
Salman Khan challenged his conviction in the sessions court, even as the State filed for permission to appeal against the acquittal of the others in the High Court, which admitted the plea and issued notices.
 
Later, Salman Khan submitted a transfer petition for his appeal to be moved from the sessions court to the High Court, explaining that both matters were part of the same trial and verdict. The Rajasthan HC accepted this and transferred his appeal accordingly.

Advocate Mahipal Bishnoi, appearing for the complainants, said that the case had seen no progress for a long time despite being with the HC.
 
"We prayed in the court today to list both appeals for hearing," he said.
 
Justice Manoj Kumar Garg, responding to the request, directed that both appeals be heard together and set the next hearing for July 28.
First Published: May 16 2025 | 9:22 PM IST

