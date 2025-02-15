Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Viral video shows people jumping over metro exit gates, DMRC clarifies

Viral video shows people jumping over metro exit gates, DMRC clarifies

In the video, a large number of people could be seen jumping over the automated fare collection (AFC) gates with many filming the act on their cellphones

Delhi Metro viral video
The incident took place on the Violet Line of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on February 13. | Photo: X
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 15 2025 | 10:00 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Saturday said it has taken cognisance of a viral video showing people jumping over automated fare collection gates at the Jama Masjid metro station and was in touch with police to file an FIR.

The incident took place on the Violet Line of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on February 13.  In the video, a large number of people could be seen jumping over the automated fare collection (AFC) gates with many filming the act on their cellphones.

"There was a temporary surge in the number of passengers for a brief period on Thursday evening when some of them bypassed the AFC gates by jumping over them to exit," said Anuj Dayal, the DMRC's principal executive director (corporate communications).

Security personnel and other staffers were present in adequate numbers to counsel the passengers and the situation was never out of control, he said, adding it was a momentary reaction by some passengers due to a sudden surge near the AFC gates.

"However, the DMRC has taken necessary cognisance of this matter as it is a breach of law and order. An investigation is being conducted to ensure that such incidents do not recur. The DMRC is interacting with the police authorities for the filing of an FIR," Dayal added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

News updates: New India Cooperative Bank General Manager held for 'misappropriation' of Rs 122 crore

Massive fire in Arunachal's Kameng, Army steps in to bring it under control

Maha Kumbh: 20k missing reunite with kin via digital lost-and-found centres

NDA committed to empower Bodo community, fulfil their aspirations: PM Modi

India fastest growing economy, inflation under control, says Vaishnaw

Topics :Delhi MetroDMRCDelhi

First Published: Feb 15 2025 | 10:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story