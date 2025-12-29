States will gain ₹17,000 crore due to VB-G RAM G, says SBI paper

States will stand to gain around ₹17,000 crore due to the new fund-sharing formula and normative allocation under the newly enacted Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin), or VB-G RAM G, which replaced the 20-year-old Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), as compared to the average allocation of the last seven years under the old scheme, a paper by SBI Research said.

“The fund sharing between the Centre and states under the new VB-G RAM G will be based on normative assessment. We have simulated a hypothetical scenario of normative assessment of only the Centre’s share, ensuring a balance between equity and efficiency. The hypothetical allocation framework is premised on two core principles. First, equity, to ensure that states with higher structural need, greater rural workforce dependence and wider administrative spread are provided adequate fiscal space to meet employment demand. Second, efficiency, to recognise and incentivise states that translate financial outlays into sustained employment, durable asset creation and timely wage payments,” the paper said.

The paper has taken seven criteria and divided them into equity and efficiency. To simulate the hypothetical scenario, it takes seven parameters and assigns weights to balance both equity and efficiency. Thereafter, it takes the difference between normative assessment using objective criteria and the average allocation under MGNREGA over FY19-25, excluding 2020-21. “Overall, the states gain around ₹17,000 crore when compared to the average allocation of the last seven years. Hence, overall, the states will be net gainers. Based on the hypothetical weights and inter-se distribution, all states gain in our hypothetical scenario barring two states, with almost minimal losses,” the paper said.

It estimated that if the legislation is implemented across the entire country, the annual requirement for wage, material and administrative components would be ₹1,51,282 crore, inclusive of the state share. The estimated Central share alone would be ₹95,692.31 crore, or 63 per cent. This is 11 per cent higher than the total Budget allocation to the MGNREGA programme in FY26 (₹86,000 crore), which underscores the continued and substantial fiscal commitment of the Centre towards the scheme, the SBI paper said. It added that the increase in the nature of works under the VB-G RAM G Act should raise the average days of employment, even when the average number of days of employment provided per household has only gradually increased to 50.4 from 45.9.

It also said aspirations, with states’ active participation and a robust penalty mechanism, should help narrow the persisting gap between work provided and work demanded (around 14 per cent since FY20), as the scheme often engages in work misaligned with changing economic priorities. The paper further said adequate compensation has been the Achilles’ heel of MGNREGA, as the rise in compensation in both absolute and real terms has been patchy over the years, resulting in a poor demand-supply equilibrium. However, it is expected to be better aligned under the revised scheme. In a related development, a group of scientists and academics, in an open letter to the government, said the Centre should undertake ground research and consultations to fix issues with the implementation of MGNREGA rather than repeal it with the new Act.