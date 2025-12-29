Hyderabad Cyber Crime busts ₹1.95 crore digital arrest scam, 2 held

The Cyber Crime Police, Hyderabad City, successfully apprehended two individuals involved in a major "Digital Arrest" cyber fraud amounting to Rs. 1,95,76,000, according to an official release.

The accused have been identified as Saiyad Soyab Jahid Bhai and Belim Anas Rahim Bhai, both residents of Bhavnagar, Gujarat

On December 13, the Cyber Crime Police, Hyderabad City, received a complaint from the victim stating that she was trapped under the pretext of a "Digital Arrest."

The victim received multiple phone calls from unknown persons impersonating officials of the government and telecom departments. By falsely alleging that her husband was involved in serious offences and threatening immediate arrest, the fraudsters instilled fear and panic.

Through the staged calls using different identities, the fraudsters gained her trust and instructed her to transfer money under the guise of verification of currency serial numbers, case enquiry and clearance process Believing their claims and acting under coercion, the victim transferred a total amount of Rs. 1,95,76,000/- through RTGS from her bank accounts to accounts provided by the fraudsters. The accused persons played a crucial role in the Commission of the cyber fraud by using multiple mule bank accounts to receive and withdraw cheated money, which was subsequently transferred to Dubai-based cyber fraudsters through Hawala networks, the release stated.

The accused persons are habitual cyber offenders, and the accounts used by them are involved in 22 cases, mostly linked to the State Bank of India, spread across the country. Based on the complaint, the Cyber Crime Police registered a case in Cr. No. 2257/2025 and initiated a detailed investigation The accused, Saiyad Soyab Jahid Bhai, assisted in opening the mule bank accounts for fraudulent purposes and facilitated withdrawals of the fraudulent proceeds. And received 15% commission on deposits routed through mule accounts under his control. The second accused, Belim Anas Rahim Bhai, acted as per the instructions of higher-level operatives and managed mule accounts and ensured smooth transfer of funds to overseas fraudsters through Hawala channels.

The Cyber Crime Police have confiscated two mobile phones used in the commission of the offence Transactions totalling approximately Rs. 3.5 crores were carried out through the accounts supplied by the fraudsters." The successful detection and arrest were carried out under the supervision of ACPs R. G. Siva Maruthi and Sri Jaipal Reddy. The operation was led by Inspector N. Ramu, Inspector of Police, with the assistance of SI PVS Abhishek and supporting police staff, whose coordinated efforts led to dismantling a sophisticated cyber fraud network and ensuring justice to the victim. Their commendable work is worthy of appreciation and reward.