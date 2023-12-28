Home / India News / States, ministries to make 'checklist' to manage data for Gati Shakti NMP

States, ministries to make 'checklist' to manage data for Gati Shakti NMP

DPIIT, which is responsible for overseeing Gati Shakti NMP, has also prepared a document - a crucial resource for clarity and data management practices - for relevant stakeholders

The Department for Promotion for Industry and Internal Trade has asked all ministries to follow a template prepared by the department with respect to data sensitivity, interoperability and cybersecurity
Shreya Nandi New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 28 2023 | 11:27 PM IST
The Department for Promotion for Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has asked all states and central government ministries to follow a template prepared by the department with respect to data sensitivity, interoperability and cybersecurity for the Gati Shakti National Master Plan (NMP).

With the use of the Gati Shakti NMP for implementation of infrastructure projects gaining momentum, it is obs­erved by top government officials that there’s a need for a document which will entail a standard operating procedure, with respect to uploading relevant data on the portal to key roles and res­ponsibilities for the Centre and states.
 

Towards this, DPIIT has written a letter to the chief secretaries of all states and secretaries of all central government departments and asked them to come up with a “checklist” for setting data management standards, people aware of the matter said.
DPIIT, which is responsible for overseeing Gati Shakti NMP, has also prepared a document — a crucial resource for clarity and data management practices — for relevant stakeholders.
 
“This will ensure that there will be ac­curate and integrated planning using the national master plan,” one of the persons cited above told Business Standard.
 
That apart, NMP contains crucial information ranging from rail, port and port connectivity, gas pipelines and optic fibre across the country to land records, which may include personal data as well. Following the template will be crucial, since it is a matter of national security as well.
 
Launched over two years ago, NMP is a digital platform that intends to reshape how India approaches infrastructure development. The focus is on collaboration among ministries and departments, both at the Centre and in the states, to achieve overall growth and sustainability.
 
Leveraging the power of geographic information system (GIS) technology, NMP, which is a digital tool, incorporates specific action plans from all ministries and departments into a comprehensive database. This platform enables the mapping of all infrastructure projects and facilitates real-time updates of relevant details.
 
The map has been built on open-source technologies and uses satellite imagery from the Indian Space Rese­a­rch Organisation, along with basemaps sourced from Survey of India.
 
The digital system is a software that provides separate user login IDs to individual ministries for updating their data periodically. This software integrates data from all ministries into a unified platform.

First Published: Dec 28 2023 | 11:27 PM IST

