States must operationalise mineral resources for growth: Experts

Aluminium is increasingly becoming a strategic material for next-generation manufacturing, and states like Odisha must operationalise their bauxite resources at the earliest and link them to downstream value chains, opined experts at a seminar.

India imported an estimated 4.5 million tonnes (mt) of bauxite in FY25, with a foreign exchange burden of around Rs 4,000–5,000 crore, while finished aluminium imports crossed Rs 70,000 crore in FY26, said experts, underlining the wider economic cost of underutilising available mineral strength and a missed opportunity for jobs, industrial growth, and regional development.

Speaking at Think Change Forum (TCF), in partnership with Bhubaneswar City Knowledge Innovation Cluster Foundation (BCKIC), a flagship initiative of the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, R K Sinha, former controller general of the Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM), said Odisha has the resource base to become a far stronger industrial and alumina hub.

Prof Nilanjan Banik, economist and programme director at Mahindra University, said the policy architecture is directionally sound, but industrial outcomes depend on execution discipline. For Odisha to champion the industries of the future, he said, a bauxite-led industrial corridor will drive local economic transformation in mineral-rich regions.

Policy experts and economists underlined that aluminium is rapidly becoming central to future industries, including electric mobility, renewable energy, aerospace, defence, semiconductors, and advanced manufacturing.

“The need of the hour is to responsibly unlock available bauxite reserves to reduce import dependence and create a more enabling pathway for downstream industrial growth. Equally important is the need to build trust at the community level by ensuring that local people are active participants in this development journey,” he said.

“The gap between approvals and operationalisation continues to dilute the full developmental impact of industrial growth. The Lanjigarh refinery, among several other projects, is a case in point. Economic integration at scale can happen only when all stakeholders, including regulators, policymakers, industry, and communities, are aligned,” Banik said.

According to estimates, operationalising only three bauxite mining clusters could add around Rs 18,000 crore annually to the state’s GSDP, create nearly 15,000 direct jobs and over 50,000 indirect jobs, besides attracting close to $2.5 billion in downstream investment.