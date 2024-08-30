Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

States stress on timely reporting of information on employment, job fair

The remarks came in the first, in a series of six regional meetings planned by the Ministry of Labour and Employment with all states/UTs, emphasising the spirit of cooperative federalism

During the meeting, the states pointed towards the timely and regular submission of employment returns and job-fair details on the NCS portal | (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2024 | 9:39 PM IST
States' representatives on Friday suggested timely and regular reporting of employment and job fair details to the National Career Services portal to boost job creation.

Union Minister of State for Labour & Employment Shobha Karandlaje chaired a crucial regional meeting with six states/UTs -- Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Kerala, Puducherry, and Andaman & Nicobar Islands -- in Bengaluru today, a labour ministry statement said.

This marks the first in a series of six regional meetings planned by the Ministry of Labour and Employment with all states/UTs, emphasising the spirit of cooperative federalism.

The meeting focused on discussions around labour reforms, the eShram Portal, Building & Other Construction Workers (BoCW), and boosting employment generation, reflecting the government's commitment to inclusive development and welfare of all sections of the workforce.

During the meeting, the states pointed towards the timely and regular submission of employment returns and job-fair details on the NCS portal.

They also suggested time-bound two-way integration with the e-Shram portal; employment data creation and adoption of a focused approach for creating quality jobs and adopting a consultative approach to framing state rules.

The suggestions include the modernisation of employment exchanges, building of partnerships with educational institutions and industry, improvement of ESIC services through optimal infrastructure utilization, and formation of state ESIC Societies.

The minister asked participating states to align their align their initiatives with other states and the overall vision of the central government.

Union Labour Secretary Sumita Dawra asked states need to harmonise state-specific rules with Central Labour Codes to ensure uniformity and ease of compliance across the country, and that this needs to be done in consultation with industry, trade unions and other stakeholders.


First Published: Aug 30 2024 | 9:39 PM IST

