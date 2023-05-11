Home / India News / Steel Ministry directs stakeholders to develop R&D roadmap for steel sector

Stakeholders from the steel industry, academia, research laboratories, design & engineering companies participated in the meeting

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : May 11 2023 | 9:40 PM IST
Steel Ministry on Thursday directed the stakeholders of the steel sector to develop a comprehensive medium-term research and development (R&D) roadmap for the domestic industry.

A meeting in this regard was chaired by Steel Secretary Nagendra Nath Sinha, the Ministry of Steel said in a statement.

"A brainstorming meeting was held...to evolve a comprehensive medium-term R&D roadmap and action plan for the Iron & steel sector for the next ten years," it said.

Stakeholders from the steel industry, academia, research laboratories, design & engineering companies participated in the meeting.

The areas identified for carrying out research were beneficiation of iron ore, beneficiation of coal, carbon capture, utilisation of steel industry wastes such as steel slag, decarbonisation technologies, use of bio-char to substitute coke/ coal in some areas of iron & steel making, it said.

Topics :steel ministryResearch and developmentSteel sector

First Published: May 11 2023 | 10:06 PM IST

