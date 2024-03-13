Stop demolition activities against Pak Hindu refugees: Delhi HC to DDA

The Delhi High Court directed the DDA (Delhi Development Authority) to not undertake any demolition against the Pakistani Hindu refugees who have been living in Yamuna floodplains since 2011.

A petition has been filed in the High Court challenging the March 4 notice asking the residents to vacate the place by March 6. The petitioner has sought a direction to stay the demolition till there is an alternative shelter for these 800-odd people.

The next hearing on the matter is on March 19.

Meanwhile, the counsel for Pakistani Hindu refugees living in the Yamuna flood area in Delhi's Majnu ka Tilla asked the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to build embankments along the Yamuna River.

"I have mentioned in the petition that DDA should build the embankments along the Yamuna wherever they want so that some protection may be given," Advocate RK Bali said on Wednesday.

The DDA was ordered to remove encroachments by the NGT from the Yamuna flood area.

Speaking about the government's stand on the issue after the notification of Rules on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Bali said, "The stand of the government is to give protection, shelter and every type of support to the displaced persons who have come to India from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. The CAA came into being in 2019 and after the notification is issued they will get citizenship."

Advocate Bali also pointed out that there are other structures on the Yamuna floodplain as well.

"Moreover, other facilities are also there in the flood area. There is a gurudwara in the vicinity, Majnu ka Tila. The Akshardham temple, commonwealth village and other flats...are built on the river area," he said.

He added that these refugees started staying in the area on the directions of the Delhi High Court.

"They have been living there since 2011. The Government settled them there on the directions of the Delhi High Court. Authorities provided them with all the facilities," he said.