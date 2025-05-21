Storm disrupts Delhi flights; Srinagar flight declares emergency mid-air

Flight operations at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport were affected on Wednesday evening after heavy rain and thunderstorms hit the region.

Airport operator DIAL (Delhi International Airport Limited) warned that poor weather conditions and storms in the capital could impact flights further.

"Our flight schedules are currently impacted due to the heavy rains and thunderstorms sweeping across Delhi, Chandigarh and Kolkata," India's largest carrier IndiGo posted on X.

Air India and Spicejet, too, announced that the bad weather could cause delays or disruptions to flights arriving at or departing from Delhi.

"Due to bad weather (thunderstorms with heavy rain) in Delhi (DEL), all departures/ arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Additionally, traffic movement to the airport might be affected due to heavy rains," SpiceJet airline posted.

DIAL, however, sought to reassure passengers that steps were being taken to ease the situation. "Due to inclement weather conditions and thunderstorms in Delhi, flight operations may get impacted at Delhi Airport. Our on-ground teams are diligently working with all stakeholders to ensure a seamless and efficient passenger experience," it posted.

IndiGo pilot reports mid-air emergency

In a separate incident, an IndiGo flight travelling from Delhi to Srinagar faced a mid-air emergency due to a hailstorm on Wednesday evening. The pilot reported an "emergency" to air traffic control in Srinagar. The aircraft, which was carrying over 220 passengers, landed safely at 6:30 p.m. but was grounded for inspection, according to officials.

Footage shared on social media showed passengers visibly shaken during the turbulence. Some were heard offering prayers.

ALSO READ: Delhi 'feels like' temperature soars past 50°C, evening rain eases humidity "IndiGo flight 6E2142 enroute Delhi to Srinagar experienced bad weather (hail storm), emergency reported by Pilot to ATC SXR (Srinagar)," an official from the Airports Authority of India said.

"All aircrew and 227 passengers are safe and the flight is declared AOG by the airline," the official added. In aviation, 'Aircraft on Ground' (AOG) means the plane is not fit to fly due to technical reasons.

Owais Maqbool Hakeem, a passenger on the flight, described the experience as terrifying in a series of posts on X.

"I was in the plane and heading back home from Srinagar...It was a near-death experience... the nose of the plane is damaged," he wrote.

"The Nose and Right side of the plane was damaged... And we were not allowed to see much as air force police was there," he said in another post.

Later, IndiGo confirmed that the flight had encountered a hailstorm en route to Srinagar and assured that all procedures were followed.

"IndiGo flight 6E 2142 operating from Delhi to Srinagar encountered a sudden hailstorm enroute. The flight and cabin crew followed established protocol and the aircraft landed safely in Srinagar," the airline said.

"The aircraft will be released post necessary inspection and maintenance," the statement added.