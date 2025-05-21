Top industrialists unite to fund ₹50 crore health cover for SC lawyers

In a unique initiative, leading Indian industrialists have contributed ₹50 crore towards a group health insurance scheme for members of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), according to a report by Bar and Bench.

The initiative was announced by SCBA President Kapil Sibal during the Supreme Court's 75th anniversary celebrations on Wednesday (May 21). This marks the first time that corporate India has come together for a welfare project of this scale for legal professionals.

Prominent contributors include the Vedanta Group, Anil Ambani, Gautam Adani, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Lakshmi Mittal, the Dhirubhai Ambani family, and Torrent Group. Each has donated between ₹5 and ₹10 crore.

Sibal’s personal outreach

The initiative was made possible through Sibal's personal appeal to business leaders.

“I rang up Vedanta, and they gave ₹5 crores. I called my dear friend Anil Ambani — he couldn’t say no. Adani, I told him he’s the emperor of India now, and he gave ₹5 crores. Birla and Mittal came forward with ₹5 crores each. I asked the Ambani family to give ₹10 crores—and they did. Torrent Group too joined in with ₹5 crores,” said Sibal, receiving loud applause.

The funds have enabled the SCBA to offer a completely free, cashless health insurance plan to thousands of its members.

Insurance coverage details

The scheme is supported by United India Insurance and includes:

₹2 lakh cover per family

Parents and in-laws included

Coverage for pre-existing conditions from the start

Access to over 15,000 hospitals across India for cashless treatment

₹50,000 maternity benefit for both normal and caesarean deliveries

Cover for internal congenital issues, LASIK surgery, and ambulance services

“This isn’t just a policy— it’s a lifeline. We see young lawyers coming to the court with dreams, but no safety net. This is our way of saying — we’ve got your back,” Sibal added.

CJI urges support for young lawyers

Chief Justice of India BR Gavai also addressed the event, highlighting the shared journey of the judiciary and the legal community.

"The 75-year journey of the Supreme Court is inseparable from the journey of the Constitution. This journey is not just about judges but also the lawyers.. The journey is about both bar and the bench. It is now our collective responsibility that stories of court reach the people of the country. I was happy to see names of authors..it is of young energetic lawyers. I urge bar associations across the country to explore funds to support the lawyers. The future of the legal profession depends on how we nurture our young lawyers today."

Launch of commemorative book

During the event, the SCBA also unveiled *Pillars of Justice*, a book containing critical essays on key Supreme Court judgments. “The book is for our young academics—to read, critique, and engage. Legal thinking must evolve, not just be followed blindly,” said Sibal.

Contributors to the book include Advocates Gautam Bhatia, Rohit Sharma, Jhanvi Sindhu, Vikramaditya Narayan, Astha Sharma, Amit Anand Tiwari, Tanvi Anand, Rahul Narayan, Mohammad Nizamuddin Pasha, Talha Abdul Rahman, Jayant Mohan, Shreyas U Lalit, Manisha Singh, and George Pothan.