Cloudy skies over Delhi as IMD forecasts heavy rain in next few hours

An alert has also been issued for some other states, including Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh

Rain, Delhi Rains, New Delhi Rains, Monsoon
New Delhi: Visitors at the India Gate during rainfall, in New Delhi, Sunday June 1, 2025.(Photo: PTI)
Swati Gandhi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 3:17 PM IST
Delhi is likely to witness heavy rainfall and thunderstorms along with strong winds in the next few hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday afternoon.
 
An alert has also been issued for neighbouring states, including Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh. The agency has also issued a warning of hailstorm, thunderstorm at isolated areas with heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds of 50-70 km/h over some parts of Delhi, Noida, Faridabad, etc.
 
On Tuesday, a red warning for possible rain and lightning was issued for areas in the northwest, northeast, southwest, and southeast  Delhi. 
 

Today's weather forecast

 
Earlier today, residents in the national capital woke up to a pleasant morning after getting a respite from days of sweltering heat. A yellow alert was issued till June 19 in Delhi, warning of severe thunderstorms along with strong winds. 
 
A light to moderate spell of rain, along with lightning and wind speeds reaching 50–60 kmph, was forecast during the evening hours by the IMD. Light to moderate rainfall is likely, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. Gusty winds with speeds of 40–50 kmph are expected, occasionally reaching 60 kmph during the evening or night
 
The maximum temperature hovered between 35 and 37 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature was 28 degrees Celsius. 
   

Topics :IMDRainfallRain

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 2:58 PM IST

