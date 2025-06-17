Cloudy skies over Delhi as IMD forecasts heavy rain in next few hours

Delhi is likely to witness heavy rainfall and thunderstorms along with strong winds in the next few hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday afternoon.

An alert has also been issued for neighbouring states, including Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh. The agency has also issued a warning of hailstorm, thunderstorm at isolated areas with heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds of 50-70 km/h over some parts of Delhi, Noida, Faridabad, etc.

On Tuesday, a red warning for possible rain and lightning was issued for areas in the northwest, northeast, southwest, and southeast Delhi.

Today's weather forecast Earlier today, residents in the national capital woke up to a pleasant morning after getting a respite from days of sweltering heat. A yellow alert was issued till June 19 in Delhi, warning of severe thunderstorms along with strong winds.