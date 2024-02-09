Home / India News / Strong, stable, prosperous Bangladesh is in India's interest: Prez Murmu

Strong, stable, prosperous Bangladesh is in India's interest: Prez Murmu

She noted that both sides have been reviving rail, road and waterways that traditionally linked the people and economies on both sides, and are also simultaneously creating new connectivity links

Welcoming Foreign Minister of Bangladesh Hasan Mahmud, who had called on the president at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here, Murmu conveyed felicitations to Sheikh Hasina for her unprecedented fourth consecutive term as the prime minister of Bangladesh
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2024 | 7:35 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said that a strong, stable and prosperous Bangladesh is in India's interest and there is immense political will on both sides to see the relationship grow.

Welcoming Foreign Minister of Bangladesh Hasan Mahmud, who had called on the president at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here, Murmu conveyed felicitations to Sheikh Hasina for her unprecedented fourth consecutive term as the prime minister of Bangladesh.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

She expressed confidence that under her leadership, Bangladesh will achieve new milestones of progress and prosperity.

The president said that a strong, stable and prosperous Bangladesh is in India's interest, and there is immense political will on both sides to see the relationship grow.

Murmu expressed satisfaction at the progress made in almost all areas of bilateral cooperation such as border and security, trade, connectivity, power, infrastructure, and people-to-people contacts, according to a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

She noted that both sides have been reviving rail, road and waterways that traditionally linked the people and economies on both sides, and are also simultaneously creating new connectivity links.

Also Read

PM Sheikh Hasina pays homage to Bangabandhu after election victory

Bangladesh: A pyrrhic victory for Sheikh Hasina's Awami League

Bangladesh PM Hasina appears on Time Cover, says tough to overthrow her

B'desh to hold elections on Sunday; PM Hasina poised to win another term

B'desh votes for continuity as Hasina comes to power, but it needs change

Developing countries need more carbon space for growth: R K Singh

Govt to announce national creators' awards for new-age influencers: Report

National security compromised, leadership failed in 10 years of UPA: FM

Road ministry revises RFP document to include 'deemed approval' provision

Operationalise 30 Skill India International Centres by March: House Panel

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :BangladeshIndia-BangladeshSheikh HasinaPresident of India

First Published: Feb 09 2024 | 7:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story