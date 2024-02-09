Home / India News / Road ministry revises RFP document to include 'deemed approval' provision

Road ministry revises RFP document to include 'deemed approval' provision

The circular said approval or comments shall be communicated by the client to the consultant within the time period

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2024 | 6:57 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The road ministry has included the provision of "deemed approval" in the revised document for request for proposal, for timely approval of reports submitted by Detailed Project Report (DPR) consultants.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) in a circular said timely approval of various reports submitted by consultants is considered a critical requirement for the preparation of timely DPRs.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"Keeping that in view, provision of deemed approval has been included in the footnote below enclosure-III schedule for approval of reports," the circular added.

The circular said approval or comments shall be communicated by the client to the consultant within the time period.

"If no approval/comments are furnished within the time period by the client, it will be considered as deemed approval," it said.

The circular said the deemed approval for submissions, the consultant will remain responsible for correctness of the submission.

The ministry further said the officer(s) concerned in the executing agencies of MoRTH should, however, take utmost care to avoid situations of deemed approval.

"In case there is an instance of deemed approval, the circumstances leading to such deemed approval shall be examined and appropriate action shall be taken against lapses of the concerned officer(s)," the circular said.

Also Read

Slow progress in highway construction persists despite government push

NHAI facing difficulties in DPRs as firms not ready to accept tech: Min

Centre approves DPRs of 2 SJVN projects in Arunachal worth Rs 40,000 cr

Centre plans mega highways constructions to replace Bharatmala Pariyojana

Budgetary allocation to road ministry jumps to Rs 2.7 trillion in 2023-24

Operationalise 30 Skill India International Centres by March: House Panel

CBI files charge sheet against Bhupinder Hooda's former principal secy

Pension amount of retired DTC employees has been deposited: CM Kejriwal

Farmers wait to reap Madhya Pradesh govt's wheat MSP poll promise

Chhattisgarh crosses paddy procurement target at MSP for kharif season

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Nitin GadkariRoad MinistryMinistry of Road Transport and Highways

First Published: Feb 09 2024 | 6:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story