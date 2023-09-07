Home / India News / Suicide attack near airport in northwest Pakistan; no casualties reported

Suicide attack near airport in northwest Pakistan; no casualties reported

A suicide bomber blew himself up near a vehicle of Pakistan's security forces close to a nonfunctional airport in the country's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

Press Trust of India Peshawar
Photo: Wikipedia

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2023 | 9:42 PM IST
A suicide bomber blew himself up near a vehicle of Pakistan's security forces close to a nonfunctional airport in the country's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Thursday but did not cause any casualties, an official said.

The explosives wrapped up around the bomber's body exploded with a big bang near the Bannu Airport, bordering north Waziristan. The airport has been nonfunctional for the last couple of years.

No casualty to life occurred in the attack, the official said.

The police and security force personnel rushed to the blast site and cordoned off the entire area.

A search operation was also launched to arrest the perpetrators of the blast.

Meanwhile, five Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorists were killed on Thursday after the Balochistan Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) carried out an operation in the Aghberg area of Quetta, the capital city of the troubled Balochistan province.

In a statement, the CTD said it also killed eight TTP and IS members in two intelligence-based operations conducted in the Quetta and Washuk districts on Saturday. The two operations brought the number of TTP and IS militants killed in the province this month to 13, the counter-terror police said.

Recently, Pakistan has been hit by a wave of terrorist activities orchestrated by the outlawed terror outfit.

The TTP, set up as an umbrella group of several militant outfits in 2007, is believed to be close to Al-Qaeda and has been blamed for several deadly attacks across Pakistan.

Topics :Pakistan Airports

First Published: Sep 07 2023 | 9:42 PM IST

