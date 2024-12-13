Summaya-Dentsu case: ED raids across multiple cities, seizes cash, gold

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) conducted search operations at 19 locations in Mumbai, Delhi and Gurgaon as part of an ongoing probe in Summaya-Dentsu case, the agency said.

According to the agency, they conducted the searches on December 10 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

During the search operations, ED found seized Indian currency of Rs 46 Lakh, foreign currency equivalent to Rs 4 Lakh and gold bars amounting to Rs 3.4 Crore.

"Other incriminating documents related to immovable property transactions, digital devices have been found and seized during the search proceedings," read a statement by ED.

The agency initiated its investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by Worli Police Station against Dentsu Communications India Private Limited, Suumaya Industries Ltd and its promoters including others.

"They are accused of conspiring together and embezzling the funds to the tune of Rs 137 Crore under the guise of promising future 'Need to Feed program' advantages," the agency said.

More From This Section

The investigations till now have shown, "Trade financing was secured from NBFCs under the pretext of 'Need to Feed' program of the Government of Haryana to supply Agro products. Accused persons have not received any contract from Government and there was no such program ever in existence either."

The agency said that the accused had not supplied any agro-product materials for any such program, but did create "fake records including fake lorry receipts and invoices."

"In order to create fake impression that it is supplying Agro products, the accused persons in this case connived and created fake records including fake lorry receipts and fake invoices," read the statement.

According to ED, after the search operations, it was revealed that listed entities of Suumaya group entered into transactions worth Rs 5000 Crore, wherein only 10 per cent of the transactions were genuine.

"These transactions were done in a circular pattern that led to increase in turnover of involved entities including Dentsu India. Investors of the listed group entities of Suumaya group were misrepresented to show such artificially inflated transactions leading to huge spike in share prices. Turnover of Suumaya Industries Ltd increased from Rs 210 Crore to Rs 6,700 Crore in a span of two years from FY 2019-20 to FY 2021-22," read the statement.

This, in turn also affected the share price from Rs 19 per scrip to go up to Rs 736.

The agency's statement added, "The circular transactions also led to an exponential increase in turnover of entities bidding for Government contract, startups for valuation purposes and others. Investigations has revealed that this was done in connivance with stock brokers, and merchant bankers wherein amounts were paid in cash for commodities contracts on NCDEX and acquisition of companies, which were later listed on a stock exchange."

Further investigation into the case is ongoing.