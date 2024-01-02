Home / India News / Super App for Indian Railways ticketing, train tracking to be launched soon

Super App for Indian Railways ticketing, train tracking to be launched soon

The app development may run over three years and is likely to cost the exchequer Rs 90 crore

Indian Railways (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2024 | 10:29 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Indian Railways is working on launching a super app that will provide services that are currently given over a dozen mobile apps, including ticketing and train tracking, the Economic Times (ET) reported on Tuesday. This is being done to reduce the number of downloads needed to get the complete bouquet of railway services in the country.

The app development may run over three years and is likely to cost the exchequer Rs 90 crore, the report added. It will be developed by CRIS, the railway ministry's arm that handles IT systems.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Currently, IRCTC Rail Connect is the most popular app among all Indian Railways apps and has over 100 million downloads. Other apps include Rail Madad, UTS, Satark, TMS-Nirikshan, IRCTC Air and PortRead, among others. All these will be brought under an umbrella app.

Earlier last month, reports suggested that Indian Railways has deployed 20,000 FogPASS devices to avoid disruptions and delays amid dense fog. Introduced in 2018, Fog PASS is a hand-held portable device given to loco-pilots for assistance in navigating dense fog conditions.

The device gives them on-board real-time information (display as well as voice guidance) regarding the location of fixed landmarks such as signals, level crossing gates (manned & unmanned), permanent speed restrictions, neutral sections etc.

The device also shows the speed of the locomotive, distance and time to reach landmarks and is carried by the Loco Pilots, he said."These are being used only in those zones of Indian Railways where the trains pass through fog-affected regions," according to news agency PTI.

Also Read

ODI World Cup 2023 ticket sales to begin on August 25; check key dates

World Cup tickets for IND vs ENG, IND vs NZ, IND vs SL up for grabs today

World Cup 2023: Tickets for India's semi-final being sold for Rs 300,000

ODI World Cup tickets on sale from August 25 in phased manner, confirms ICC

World Cup: BCCI to release 400,000 tickets, next phase sale on September 8

112 Rohingyas among 744 infiltrators nabbed along Tripura border in 2023

LIVE: PM Modi to begin South visit after BJP's sweep in Assembly polls

Ayodhya case judges unanimously decided to keep verdict anonymous: CJI

Centre to exempt Aadhaar-payment to MGNREGA workers in some cases

DGCA probes A-I plane hard landing at Dubai in Dec; airline derosters pilot

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Indian RailwaysIndian RailwayRail ticketsIRCTCBS Web Reports

First Published: Jan 02 2024 | 10:29 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story