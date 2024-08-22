Supplementary Budget of over Rs 5,000 cr tabled in Uttarakhand Assembly

The first supplementary budget of Rs 5,013.05 crore for the ongoing fiscal was tabled on Thursday in the Uttarakhand Assembly here, making substantial provisions for public welfare projects. "Our government is dedicated to public welfare. In the main annual budget, we brought several important projects. In this supplementary budget also, we have made significant provisions for public welfare projects, state finance minister Premchand Aggrawal said while presenting it in the house on the second day of its ongoing monsoon session. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The size of the supplementary budget is Rs 5,013.05 crore, which includes a revenue expenditure of Rs 3,756.89 crore and a capital expenditure of Rs 1,256.16 crore.

It makes a provision of Rs 1,804.82 crore for resource-related projects, out of which Rs 1,531.65 crore are meant for centrally aided and Rs 273.17 crore for externally aided projects, he said.

A provision of Rs 718.40 crore has been made in the budget for the State Disaster Response Force, he noted.

Rs 697 crore has been allocated for Samagra Shiksha, Rs 225 crore for the Information department and Rs 192 crore for strengthening infrastructure under the Urban Development department.

It makes a total provision of Rs 748.81 crore for large constructions in the state, which includes Rs 120 crore for ring-fencing as per NGT guidelines, Rs 50 crore for the development of Tehri Lake and Rs 45.92 crore for the empowerment of local bodies.

Reports and accounts of various departments were also laid in the House on the second day of the monsoon session, including the Performance Audit Report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India on Integrated Financial Management System for 2021-22.