Supporting ayurveda a vibrant example of being vocal for local: PM Modi

The prime minister earlier also wished people on Dhanteras

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2023 | 6:58 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that supporting ayurveda is a vibrant example of being "vocal for local" and added the ancient treatment is furthering new paths to wellness.

In a post on X to mark Ayurveda Day, which falls on the day of Dhanteras, the prime minister said, "It is an occasion to salute the innovators and practitioners who are blending this ancient knowledge with modernity, propelling ayurveda to new heights globally."

He added, "From groundbreaking research to dynamic startups, ayurveda is furthering new paths to wellness. Supporting ayurveda is also a vibrant example of being vocal for local."

First Published: Nov 10 2023 | 6:58 PM IST

