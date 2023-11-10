Home / India News / UP govt initiates process to invite bids for 7,000 MW of solar energy

UP govt initiates process to invite bids for 7,000 MW of solar energy

Recently, Sharma interacted with a delegation of Japanese entrepreneurs led by Japan Ambassador to India Hiroshi Suzuki in Lucknow

Virendra Singh Rawat Lucknow

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2023 | 6:13 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Uttar Pradesh is in the process of inviting solar energy bids for 7,000 megawatt (Mw) to ramp up its renewable and green energy portfolio.

With a current energy demand of 28,000 Mw per day, the state is targeting a solar energy generation of 25,000 Mw in the medium to long term to cater the rising power requirement from domestic, agricultural, and industrial consumers.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Energy Minister A K Sharma said the state would float solar energy bids of 4,000 Mw soon, and a similar bidding process for additional 3,000 Mw would be pursued in the second phase.

Solar energy generation is expected to help the state power utilities pare their losses, which are estimated at ~46 crore per day as a result of line losses, subsidised power supply, sub-optimal bill realisation, etc. “The power demand from different quarters is rising rapidly. This makes energy generation from renewable and green sources imperative to mitigate global warming and climate change factors,” he said.

Sharma said UP has boundless potential in the renewable energy segment, and provides a sea of opportunity for foreign companies to invest in the state.

Recently, Sharma interacted with a delegation of Japanese entrepreneurs led by Japan Ambassador to India Hiroshi Suzuki in Lucknow. He invited Japan to invest in the renewable and solar energy segment. The UP government has assured Japanese companies that the state would procure all solar power generated in their captive plants.

“The government has drafted the solar energy and bioenergy policies to leverage the potential in these sectors,” the minister said, adding a hydro energy policy was also in the works.

The state is hammering out biofuel and energy storage policies to provide a holistic landscape to domestic and foreign investors. Sharma said these steps would reduce the dependence on coal-fired thermal power generation and reduce carbon emissions.

Earlier this week, Gujarat Minister Rushikesh Patel said there were immense possibilities of collaboration between Gujarat and UP in the renewable energy and food processing sectors. He was visiting Lucknow for a roadshow in the run up to the 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit scheduled for January 10-12, 2024.

Also Read

L&T to build energy infra for world's largest green hydrogen plant at NEOM

First Solar to invest billions of dollars in India's solar panel production

India key to expansion, focus on localisation here: US-based First Solar

Demand for green jobs to rise 15-20% every year in next decade: Report

Oil India Ltd to invest Rs 25,000 crore in renewable energy by 2040

Decision on odd-even scheme has to be taken by Delhi govt: Supreme Court

Combating air pollution with artificial rain: Cloud seeding explained

BMC chief urges Mumbaikars to follow HC directive on Diwali firecrackers

1,875 candidates to contest 200 Assembly seats in Rajasthan elections 2023

Choti Diwali 2023: History, Importance, Timings, Wishes and Messages

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :UP solar energyRenewable energy policyUP green energyenergy demand

First Published: Nov 10 2023 | 6:05 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh elections: Congress candidate's convoy attacked in Bemetara

MP polls LIVE: Congress alleges 'misuse' of central agencies during polls

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 SA vs AFG Playing 11 LIVE: Changes likely in AFG XI

World Cup 2023: Siraj, Gill's number one ranking boosts India's campaign

India News

India-US 2+2 dialogue: Jaishankar meets US State Secy Blinken for key talks

Happy Dhanteras 2023: Top 20 wishes, quotes and messages to share

Economy News

Domestic demand to sustain India growth in the near term, says Moody's

IIS signs three MOUs to prepare skilled workforce for defence sector

Next Story