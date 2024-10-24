Supreme Court Bar objects to new Lady Justice statue without blindfold

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) has passed a resolution strongly opposing recent changes made to the Supreme Court’s emblem and the statue of Lady Justice, saying that these alterations were made without consulting the Bar, reported Hindustan Times.

The newly unveiled statue of Lady Justice at the Supreme Court has sparked debate, as it has shed its blindfold — a departure from the traditional representation — and replaced the sword with the Constitution. This new imagery is said to symbolise that the law in India is neither blind nor punitive.

Traditionally, Lady Justice is depicted with a blindfold to signify impartiality. However, the new statue, with its eyes wide open, seeks to convey that the law in India is guided by awareness and vision.

“It is observed by the Executive Committee of the Supreme Court Bar Association that recently some radical changes have been brought in by the Supreme Court unilaterally, like the change of its emblem and the alteration of the statue of Lady Justice, without consultation with the Bar. We are equal stakeholders in the administration of justice, but these changes, when proposed, were never brought to our attention. We are totally clueless about the rationale behind these changes,” reads the SCBA’s resolution.

Historically, the scales held by Lady Justice have symbolised balance and fairness, while the sword represented the law’s power. The new statue, however, is viewed as a step away from colonial-era symbolism, reflecting the evolving identity of Indian law—one that emphasises justice with eyes wide open. The statue now stands prominently in the judges’ library at the Supreme Court.

In addition to objecting to the statue’s redesign, the SCBA has expressed concern over the Supreme Court’s plans to convert the former judges’ library into a museum. The Bar had earlier requested a cafe-cum-lounge for its members, citing that the existing cafeteria was inadequate to meet their needs.

“Now a museum has apparently been proposed in the erstwhile Judges Library, whereas we had demanded a library, cafe-cum-lounge for the members of the Bar, as the present cafeteria is inadequate to cater to their needs. We are concerned that despite our objections to the proposed museum, work has already begun,” the SCBA stated in its resolution.