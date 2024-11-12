Supreme Court dismisses plea to turn off 'machine' controlling man's brain

The Supreme Court recently dismissed a petition filed by a man who claimed that a 'machine' was being used by unknown individuals to control his brain, according to a report by Bar and Bench. The petitioner requested the Court to order the deactivation of this alleged device.

A bench comprising Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia and Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah described the plea as "bizarre" and declined to entertain it.

“This is the bizarre prayer made by the petitioner, whose specific allegation is that there is some machine being used and operated to control his brain. We see no scope or reason for interference in this matter. Accordingly, the petition is dismissed,” the Court stated in its November 8 order.

The 'human brain reading machinery'

The appellant, a teacher, initially filed a petition in the Andhra Pradesh High Court, alleging that a 'human brain reading machinery' had been obtained by certain individuals from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), Hyderabad, and was being used to control his thoughts. The CFSL clarified that the appellant had not undergone any examination, rendering the allegation baseless. The High Court subsequently dismissed his petition on September 27.

In its order, the High Court noted, “The case of the petitioner is that his brain is being read through a machine. Neither the learned counsel representing the petitioner nor the petitioner, who appears in person, has been able to convey the real grievance before us.”

No grounds for 'machine control' claim

The teacher then approached the Supreme Court, where the Court initially directed the Supreme Court Legal Services Committee (SCLSC) to interact with him in his native language, Telugu, to better understand his concerns.

Following this interaction, the SCLSC reported that the appellant wanted the Court to instruct the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) office in Visakhapatnam to deactivate the machine allegedly affecting his brain.

Despite these efforts, the Court found no grounds to support the petitioner’s claims.