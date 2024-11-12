Musk's Starlink has to comply with all rules for licence in India: Scindia

Elon Musk-owned Starlink will have to comply with all norms to get licence for services in India, Union telecom minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Tuesday.

The minister said the satellite internet services provider is in process of completing all the requirements and they will get licence once they complete the process.

"They (Starlink) have to comply with all rules to get the licence. You have to look at it from security perspective as well. They are in process of doing it. Once all requirements are met they will get the licence," Scindia told reporters.

He was replying to a question on status of licence for Starlink.

At present, the government has issued licence to Bharti Group-backed OneWeb and Jio-SES joint venture, Jio Satellite Communications.