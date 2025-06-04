SC upholds Delhi HC order, rejects Waqf Board claim on Shahdara gurudwara

The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday dismissed a petition filed by the Delhi Waqf Board seeking possession of land in the Shahdara area of Delhi, where a gurudwara has been operational since 1947.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Karol and Satish Chandra Sharma upheld a 2010 Delhi High Court order that had rejected the Waqf Board’s claim over the property. The court stated that the longstanding presence of the gurudwara was sufficient reason to deny the claim and advised the Waqf Board to step back from the matter.

Waqf Board cited mosque history on land

During the hearing, senior advocate Sanjoy Ghose, representing the Waqf Board, argued that lower courts had acknowledged a mosque previously existed on the land before the gurudwara’s construction. He identified the structure as Masjid Takia Babbar Shah and maintained that the land was waqf property.