SC seeks Centre's response on 700 heatwave deaths, calls for urgent action

Taking serious note of a petition highlighting over 700 deaths due to heatwave conditions last year, the Supreme Court has sought a response from the Centre on a plea demanding strict implementation of national guidelines to manage heatwave-related disasters.

A bench led by Chief Justice BR Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih issued notices to key government agencies including the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change , and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). The court has asked them to respond within two weeks.

Plea calls for national plan and emergency response

The petition was filed by environmental activist Vikrant Tongad, who called for urgent steps such as a nationwide action plan, heat alerts, early warning systems, and 24/7 helplines to prevent heat-related tragedies.

Advocate Akash Vashishtha, representing Tongad, told the court that over 700 people died due to heatwave and heat stress in 2023 alone. He warned that the intensity and spread of heatwaves in India are increasing every year.

IMD data shows heatwaves spreading beyond traditional zones

“Earlier, heatwaves were limited to three regions — northwest and central India — but now they have expanded to the east coast, east, northeast, peninsular, southern and south-central India. This has been stated in an official IMD report,” Vashishtha said.

The plea also cited that many states and Union Territories have not yet enforced the National Guidelines for Preparation of Action Plan – Prevention and Management of Heatwave, 2019, issued by the NDMA.

Petition cites legal obligations under disaster and environment laws

It argued that the Centre has a legal obligation under Section 35 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 to take adequate measures during such disasters. Additionally, the petition pointed to responsibilities under Section 3 of the Environment Protection Act, 1986, which require the Ministry of Environment to act in crisis situations.

Petitioner demands compensation, wage security for heat victims

The plea also emphasised the link between rising heatwaves and climate change, and called for compensation for victims of heat-related illnesses, along with minimum wages and financial security for vulnerable communities during extreme heat events.

Scientific study warns of rising heatwave risk

Quoting a scientific study published in April 2023 titled Heat and Cold Waves in India: Processes and Predictability, co-authored by experts from the Ministry of Earth Sciences, India Meteorological Department (IMD), and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, Pune, the plea stated: “The risk of heatwaves in India is projected to increase tenfold in the 21st century. More than 70 per cent of India’s land area is expected to be affected.”

The study also warned of a sharp rise in heat-related deaths, especially in developing countries like India, due to more frequent and intense heatwave conditions linked to global warming.

Supreme Court to hear case after Centre’s reply

The Supreme Court will hear the matter again after the Centre and the concerned departments file their responses.

(With PTI inputs)