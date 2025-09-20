Saturday, September 20, 2025 | 03:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Himachal rains: Death toll rises to 427; 243 rain-related, 184 in accidents

Himachal rains: Death toll rises to 427; 243 rain-related, 184 in accidents

Public infrastructure has been badly hit. As of September 20 morning, 394 roads, including two national highways (NH-03 and NH-503A), remain blocked, the SDMA said

cloudburst, Himachal cloudburst

Agriculture and horticulture losses have also been staggering, with crops worth ₹2,90,383.8 lakh and orchards worth ₹1,45,771.9 lakh reported damaged (Photo:PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2025 | 3:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The monsoon havoc in Himachal Pradesh continues unabated, with the death toll climbing to 427 between June 20 and September 20, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

Of these, 243 people have died in rain-related disasters such as landslides, flash floods, drowning and lightning, while 184 fatalities were reported in road accidents during the same period.

Public infrastructure has been badly hit. As of September 20 morning, 394 roads, including two national highways (NH-03 and NH-503A), remain blocked, the SDMA said.

Alongside, 73 distribution transformers (DTRs) are disrupted, causing power outages across several districts, while 174 water supply schemes are non-functional, severely impacting rural and urban water supply.

 

District-wise data shows Kullu (109 roads), Mandi (140 roads), and Kangra (38 roads) are among the worst-affected in terms of road blockages. Power disruptions are most acute in Mandi (11 DTRs), while water supply has been hit hardest in Mandi (105 schemes), Shimla (28 schemes) and Solan (10 schemes).

Also Read

Monsoon, Rainfall, Rain

Heavy rains trigger landslides in Himachal, Mcleodganj cut off, school shut

clouds, weather, summer, cloudy skies

Delhi sees cloudy skies, high humidity while heavy rain lashes North India

cloud burst, shimla cloud burst, Himachal cloud burst

SC to rule on Sep 23 in suo motu matter over environmental conditions in HP

Dark clouds, clouds, Black Clouds, monsoon

Delhi to see cloudy skies, light rain as monsoon continues across India

cloudburst, Himachal cloudburst

Himachal monsoon 2025 claims 386 lives, causes ₹4,465 crore losses: SDMA

The SDMA further detailed the widespread damage to infrastructure and livelihoods. Over the course of the season, the state recorded 1,708 injuries, 481 animal deaths, and the destruction of 651 houses fully and 1,012 houses partially. In total, 2,287 houses, 4,908 cowsheds, 584 shops/factories, 58 labour sheds/huts, and 7,048 other small structures were damaged or destroyed.

Agriculture and horticulture losses have also been staggering, with crops worth ₹2,90,383.8 lakh and orchards worth ₹1,45,771.9 lakh reported damaged. Public property damage has been estimated at more than ₹4,75,451 lakh, affecting roads, water supply schemes, power lines, schools, health centres and other vital infrastructure.

The SDMA noted that incessant heavy rain is the primary cause behind widespread road damage, power supply disruption and breakdown of drinking water schemes.

Restoration work is ongoing, but officials admitted that in many interior areas, particularly in Kullu, Mandi, and Shimla, road clearance and repair of utilities remain a major challenge due to recurring landslides and unstable slopes.

This year's monsoon is already among the deadliest for Himachal Pradesh in recent memory, with massive loss of human lives, widespread damage to public infrastructure, and large-scale displacement of people.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Chandrashekhar

Maha govt to allow tribal farmers to lease land to private firms: Minister

union electronics and information technology minister ashwini vaishnaw said the government was also planning to share the gpu compute capacity with some countries of the global south

Vaishnaw conducts bullet train tunnel breakthrough; 1st phase begins 2027

Samir Modi

Delhi court to hear businessman Samir Modi's bail plea on Sept 22

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

CM inaugurates Delhi's first large-scale biogas plant at Nangli Dairy

Kerala High court

Polygamy out of bounds for Muslim men lacking means, says Kerala HC

Topics : Himachal Pradesh Himachal pradesh government Indian monsoon heavy rains

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 20 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEuro Pratik Sales IPO AllotmentSaatvik Green Energy IPORussia Earthquake TodayGST on InsuranceLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon