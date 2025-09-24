NIA files FIR against pro-Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a first information report (FIR) against pro-Khalistan group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) head Gurpatwant Singh Pannun for offering ₹11 crore to stop Prime Minister Narendra Modi from hoisting the national flag on Independence Day this year, news agency ANI reported.

The FIR, registered on August 19, states that Pannun addressed a gathering at the Lahore Press Club in Pakistan on August 10 through a video link from Washington. In his address, Pannun called for rejecting India’s sovereignty over Punjab and advocated the cause of Khalistan.

Delhi Banayga Khalistan: Pannun

ALSO READ: Pro-Khalistani terrorist Pannun defends Sikh driver who killed 3 in Florida The FIR states that Pannun offered ₹11 crore to the sikh soldiers who would stop the PM from hoisting the Tricolour at Red Fort on August 15. According to the report, he also unveiled a ‘Delhi Banayga Khalistan’ map, which incorporates Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Delhi into envisioned Khalistan.

Pannun was declared a designated “individual terrorist” by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in July 2020 and faces multiple cases in the country on terror charges. The group, however, continues to operate legally in Canada, where it maintains that its activities are peaceful and within the law. SFJ leader arrested in Canada Last week, SFJ leader and close aide of Pannun Inderjeet Singh Gosal was arrested on several firearms charges in Oshawa, Ontario, Canada. He was charged with illegally carrying and carelessly using a banned gun in a way that put public safety at risk. Two other men were also charged with him.