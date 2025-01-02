'No order to end Jagjit Dallewal's fast, only concerned about health': SC

The Supreme Court on Thursday said that Punjab government officials are creating a false impression in the media, suggesting that efforts are being made to break the fast of farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal.

The top court clarified that it has never directed to end Dallewal’s protest, but is only concerned with his health. The SC further told the Punjab government that its officials and some farmer leaders are making irresponsible statements about the farmers’ protests, which are complicating the situation.

A Supreme Court bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Sudhanshu Dhulia said that Dallewal need not worry about the farmers’ protests losing strength if he seeks medical assistance, according to a report by Bar and Bench.

The court said, “There is a deliberate attempt in the media by your State (Punjab) government officers to give an impression that the Court is pressuring him (Dallewal) to break the fast. Our directions were not to break his fast. We just said let his health be taken care of and then his fast can go on. Shifting to hospital does not mean fast is broken.”

“Our concern is no harm to his life. His life is precious as a farm leader. He is not aligned to any political ideologies, he is only taking the farmers’ cause,” the top court said.

Punjab assures court of assistance

Advocate General (AG) Gurminder Singh, representing the Punjab government, assured the court that a committee involving relevant stakeholders has been formed, and the state is making efforts to ensure Dallewal receives the required assistance.

Also Read

“(The State is) not taking any sides. Issue is, we have tried to convince him to take medical help. People are on site. He is of the firm opinion, which was communicated to mediators, that he will accept medical help subject to some intervention (talks with the relevant government regarding the farmers' demands),” the AG said, as quoted by the report.

Farmers’ protest: Key demands

Farmers are calling for legal guarantees for minimum support prices (MSP), debt relief, pensions for both farmers and labourers, no increase in electricity rates, and justice for the victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence. They also demand the reinstatement of the 2013 Land Acquisition Act and compensation for those who lost their lives during the 2020-21 agitation.

Previously, they attempted to march to Delhi on February 13 and 21 last year but were blocked at the Punjab-Haryana borders at Shambhu and Khanauri. Since then, protesters under the banners of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (a non-political group) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have been stationed at these borders.