Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / ED conducts raids in Bengal over Rs 1,000 cr 'cyber fraud' in Tamil Nadu

ED conducts raids in Bengal over Rs 1,000 cr 'cyber fraud' in Tamil Nadu

During the raid in Salt Lake area, the ED sleuths detained a person for questioning, the officer said

Enforcement Directorate, ED
Several people based in states in eastern India have been found involved in the crime. | Photo: X @dir_ed
Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2025 | 1:06 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sleuths of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) started conducting raids at eight locations across West Bengal on Thursday in connection with its probe into cyber frauds involving over Rs 1,000 crore in Tamil Nadu, a senior officer said.

Raids are underway simultaneously at five places in Park Street, Salt Lake, and Baguihati areas in Kolkata and in three other locations in districts, he said.

During the raid in Salt Lake area, the ED sleuths detained a person for questioning, the officer said.

"Our officers are now conducting raids at a flat in a high-end residential complex in Baguihati," he told PTI.

Several people based in states in eastern India have been found involved in the crime, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nitrate in groundwater threatens public health in 440 districts: Report

LIVE news: Hindu monk Chinmoy Das's bail plea rejected by Bangladesh court

PM to launch development projects on Jan 3, hand over 1,675 flats to needy

SC to hear Owaisi's plea for implementation of 1991 places of worship law

Ropeway across Yamuna? Delhi L-G VK Saxena asks DDA to survey sites

Topics :Tamil NaduEnforcement DirectorateFinance Ministrytax evasionCyber fraud

First Published: Jan 02 2025 | 1:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story