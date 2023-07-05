SC refuses PIL seeking to bring 'Arikkomban' back to natural habitat



The rice-eating ‘rogue’ jumbo ‘Arikkomban’ has been at the centre of various litigations over its translocation. The tusker was recently tranquilised, captured and translocated by the Tamil Nadu government in a forest in that state. The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to entertain a PIL seeking reliefs including protecting elephant corridors by notifying them as a national park in Kerala to lessen the human-elephant conflicts (HEC) and bringing a rice-eating tusker, ‘Arikkomban’, back to its natural habitat at Chinnakanal in the state.



- SC grants Teesta Setalvad interim protection from arrest till July 19 Here are some other important matters that were taken up for hearing by the Supreme Court on Wednesday:



Setalvad came out of jail after having secured interim bail from the apex court in September last year. The SC on Wednesday, extended interim protection from arrest till July 19 to activist Teesta Setalvad in a case linked to the 2002 post-Godhra riots.



-SC seeks Centre's response on PIL on vacancies in CGIT-cum-LCs Setalvad was arrested in June last year along with former Gujarat Director General of Police R B Sreekumar and ex-IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt in an offence registered by Ahmedabad crime branch police for allegedly fabricating evidence to frame innocent people in the post-Godhra riots cases.



- SC agrees to examine plea filed by CBI challenging interim bail to Venugopal Dhoot The SC sought response of the Centre on a PIL seeking directions for filling up vacancies in the Central Government Industrial Tribunal-cum-Labour Courts (CGIT-cum-LCs)



- SC seeks Centre's response on UGC's rights to regulate distance education programme The SC agreed to examine a plea filed by the CBI challenging the interim bail of Videocon Group founder Venugopal Dhoot in the Videocon-ICICI Bank loan fraud case.



- 2 SC Judges recuse themselves from Pennaiyar river dispute case between Karnataka, Tamil Nadu The apex court sought responses from the Centre and others, including the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), on a plea arising out of a verdict of the Madras High Court that had upheld the right and primacy of University Grants Commission (UGC) to impose regulations for conduct of distance education programmes.



-SC refuses to interfere with bail granted to former Punjab MLA Simarjit Singh Bains SC judges Justices AS Bopanna and MM Sundresh recused themselves from hearing a case related to the dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu over sharing of water of the Pennaiyar river on the ground that they hailed from these two states respectively.



-SC issues notice on transfer of cases on plea by Bar Council of India The SC refused to interfere with the bail granted to former Punjab MLA and Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) leader Simarjit Singh Bains in an alleged rape and sexual harassment case.



Important cases heard in the Delhi High Court on Wednesday The apex court issued notices on a plea by the Bar Council of India seeking transfer to the top court of the cases pending in various high courts challenging alleged exorbitant fees being charged by state bar councils for enrolling law graduates as lawyers.

-Delhi HC seeks ED's response on Sukanya Mondal's bail plea

The Delhi High Court sought response of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on a bail plea of Sukanya Mondal, arrested in a money laundering case related to cattle smuggling in West Bengal.

-Delhi HC asks NIC to develop software, other facilities to track offenders

The Delhi HC has asked the National Informatics Centre (NIC) to develop software and other facilities for uploading the names and details of proclaimed offenders to enable citizens to assist the police with information regarding their whereabouts and help the State take further action against them.

-Delhi HC Go first's lessors to carry out maintenance

The Delhi High Court allowed crisis-hit Go First's lessors to inspect their aircraft at least twice a month and carry out maintenance.

-Baseless targeting of doctors is bound to prejudice public interest, the Delhi said

Cautioning that baseless targeting of doctors is bound to prejudice public interest, the HC has set aside the temporary removal of a radiologist's name from the medical register following the death of a 21-year-old woman patient.

-HC asks Delhi govt to set up 3 juvenile justice boards

The Delhi HC has asked the city government to set up three juvenile justice boards here, as proposed by authorities, within two years.