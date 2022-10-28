JUST IN
Cattle smuggling: ED summons arrested TMC leader's daughter, CA to Delhi
Delhi govt hikes auto-rickshaw, taxi fares in view of rising CNG prices
RSS affiliates SJM, BKS demand immediate revocation of GM mustard approval
Air quality panel orders closure of 24 industrial units in three weeks
BJP doing check of MPs' attendance in parliamentary committees: Report
PM Modi says India's steel industry now 2nd biggest, shares 10 yr target
1.3 bn Indians want pictures of Lakshmi, Ganesh on currency: Kejriwal
FM Sitharaman asks states to lessen logistics burden on exporters
EC doesn't have jurisdiction to regulate issues like freebies: Congress
MP to remove 26 major dark spots causing fatal road accidents within a year
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Delhi govt hikes auto-rickshaw, taxi fares in view of rising CNG prices
Business Standard

Cattle smuggling: ED summons arrested TMC leader's daughter, CA to Delhi

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned the daughter of arrested TMC leader Anubrata Mondal and his chartered accountant to its Delhi office for questioning in cattle smuggling case in Bengal

Topics
Illegal cattle smuggling | Enforcement Directorate | All India Trinamool Congress

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal after his arrest by the CBI in connection with a cattle smuggling case, at Bolpur in Birbhum district of West Bengal (Photo: PTI)
File image of Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal (Photo: PTI)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned the daughter of arrested TMC leader Anubrata Mondal, and his chartered accountant to its Delhi office on November 2 for their questioning in connection with the agency's probe into cattle smuggling in Bengal.

The two might be questioned together by ED detectives, an agency official said on Friday.

"We have asked Anubrata Mondal's daughter Sukanya Mondal and his CA Manish Kothari to appear at our New Delhi office next Wednesday. We have plans to question them together," he said.

Sukanya Mondal, who owns two firms, will be asked about the "huge wealth that she amassed in a short time", the official said.

"Kothari has been told to bring with him all documents related to Anubrata Mondal's properties, his income and savings in different bank accounts," the ED official stated.

According to sources in the ED, Sukanya Mondal was earlier, too, sent summons for appearance at the Delhi office on October 27, but she skipped the session.

Her lawyer, however, claimed that the TMC leader's daughter received no such notice.

The ruling party strongman was arrested in August by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is conducting a parallel probe into cross-border cattle smuggling.

The CBI had earlier in the month submitted a chargesheet before an Asansol-based special court, alleging that the Birbhum leader was involved in abetting and conspiring cattle smuggling.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Illegal cattle smuggling

First Published: Fri, October 28 2022. 20:08 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.