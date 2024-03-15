Home / India News / Supreme Court refuses to stay appointments of new ECs under 2023 law

Supreme Court refuses to stay appointments of new ECs under 2023 law

Former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Sandhu were appointed as election commissioners on Thursday

ECs Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu with CEC Raiv Kumar (Photo: X@ANI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 15 2024 | 2:07 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to stay the appointments of new election commissioners (ECs) under a 2023 law that excluded the chief justice of India from the selection panel.

A bench of justices Sanjiv Khanna, Dipankar Datta and Augustine George Masih told the petitioners, who pointed out that a meeting for the selection of ECs was pre-poned, to file a separate application pointing out the fact.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Refusing to stay the appointments made in accordance with the 2023 law, the bench said, "Normally and generally, we do not stay a law by way of an interim order."

It deferred the hearing on a batch of pleas challenging the appointment of two ECs under the 2023 law.

Senior advocate Vikas Singh, appearing in the court on behalf of petitioner Jaya Thakur, said when a judgment is passed, there cannot be any transgression.

He contended that there was a clear-cut transgression in the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023.

Former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Sandhu were appointed as election commissioners on Thursday. They were selected by a panel chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The two vacancies in the Election Commission had arisen after the retirement of Anup Chandra Pandey on February 14 and the sudden resignation of Arun Goel.

Also Read

Israel-Gaza war: Death toll up as conflict expands to bordering nations

Israel-Gaza war: Nations call for peaceful resolution; latest updates here

We must find a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine, says MEA

Conditions in Gaza must improve to have 'partners for peace': US to Israel

Israel-Palestine conflict: All you need to know about this surprise war

SC to examine EC rule on grant of symbols on first come, first served basis

Ex-Karnataka CM Yediyurappa denies Pocso charges levelled by minor's mother

Electoral bonds: 22 entities donated Rs 100 crore+ each to parties in 5 yrs

Lok Sabha election 2024 poll schedule to be announced on Saturday: ECI

Supreme Court agrees to hear pleas seeking stay on implementation of CAA

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Election Commission of IndiaSupreme Courtchief election commissionerElection CommissionersLok Sabha elections

First Published: Mar 15 2024 | 2:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story