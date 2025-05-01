'Don't demoralise the forces': SC junks petition on Pahalgam terror attack

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to entertain a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking a judicial inquiry into the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, stating that such actions could "demoralise" security forces at a crucial time, reported Live Law. Slamming the petitioners, the court said the petitioners should have considered the sensitivity of the matter before moving the court. "Be responsible before filing such PILs. You have some duty towards your country also. This is the crucial hour when each and every Indian has joined hands to fight terrorism. Don’t demoralise the forces. Look at the sensitivity of the issue," Justice Surya Kant told the petitioners.

ALSO READ: 786 Pakistanis left India through Attari-Wagah border since Pahalgam attack The petition had called for the formation of a judicial commission to probe the terror strike in the Baisaran Valley area of Pahalgam, where 26 people, mostly tourists, lost their lives.

Also Read

Rejecting the plea, the Supreme Court questioned the logic of involving retired judges in investigation roles.

“Since when have we acquired expertise of investigation? You are asking a retired Supreme Court judge to investigate. They can only adjudicate. Don’t ask us to pass an order,” Justice Kant said.

The petitioner he requested directions to ensure the safety of Kashmiri students studying outside Jammu and Kashmir, claiming that they were facing attacks in the aftermath of the Pahalgam incident.

To this, the Bench said, "Are you sure about the prayer you are making? First you ask a retired Supreme Court judge to probe. They cannot investigate. Then you ask for guidelines, compensation, then directions to Press Council. You force us to read all these things at night, and now you speak for students."

While allowing the petitioner to withdraw the PIL, the top court suggested that the grievances concerning students from Jammu and Kashmir could be addressed by the relevant high court.