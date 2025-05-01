Rahul Gandhi to credit for caste census? Congress says yes, BJP says no

A day after the Centre announced that caste data will be recorded in the upcoming Census, a political war of words has erupted, with the Congress claiming credit for the move and the BJP strongly rejecting it.

Outside the Congress headquarters in Delhi, a poster featuring Rahul Gandhi , Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, was put up by party leader Srinivas BV. The poster praises Gandhi for compelling the Narendra Modi-led government to act on the demand for a caste-based Census.

ALSO READ: CWC likely to discuss govt's caste census move in meeting on Friday “We said Modi ji would have to get a caste Census done. We will get it done. The world bows down, you need someone to make it bow down,” the poster states, quoting Gandhi.

The Congress has long been vocal about conducting a caste Census, arguing it is essential to identify and uplift backward and marginalised communities. Rahul Gandhi has repeatedly stated that such data would enable more targetted affirmative action and ensure equitable representation in power and resources.

Shortly after the Centre's announcement, Rahul Gandhi reiterated the party’s stance in a post on X (formerly Twitter): “We said Modi ji would have to get a caste Census done. We will get it done. This is our vision and we would ensure that the government gets a transparent and effective caste Census done. And everyone knows which sections have what partnership in the country's institutions and power structure.”

Meanwhile, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw defended the government's decision, stating that the move would help bolster the country's social and economic structure.

“Considering all these facts and to ensure that the social fabric is not disturbed by politics, caste enumeration should be transparently included in the Census instead of surveys,” he said while addressing the media.

However, the BJP has accused the Congress of political opportunism. Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan pushed back against the Congress narrative, saying: “Some people are falsely claiming credit. The country needs to know the truth. Jawaharlal Nehru was strongly against caste-based reservation.”

Pradhan also cited historical context, claiming that Congress governments sidelined the issue for decades. “In 1977, the Janata Party government set up the Mandal Commission to bring social justice back on track. Our leaders, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Lal Krishna Advani, then with the Jana Sangh, were with the government. Who kept the Mandal Commission report on hold? It was a Congress government."

"When the VP Singh government implemented the Mandal Commission recommendations, our party supported the government,” he added.