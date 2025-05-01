Home / India News / NHRC takes suo-motu note as 100 kids fall ill in Patna due to mid-day meal

The Commission has observed that the contents, if true, raise a serious issue of violation of the human rights of the students

According to the media report, carried on 25th April, 2025, about 500 children had consumed the mid-day meal. Image: TN govt website
1 min read Last Updated : May 01 2025 | 1:12 PM IST
The National Human Rights (NHRC), India has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report that more than 100 children fell ill after consuming mid-day meal in a government school, in the Mokama area of Patna in Bihar on 24th April, 2025. Reportedly, the cook served the food to the children after removing a dead snake from it, as per a release.

The Commission has observed that the contents, if true, raise a serious issue of violation of the human rights of the students. Therefore, the Commission has issued notices to the Chief Secretary, Government of Bihar and the Senior Superintendent of Police, Patna, Bihar, calling for a detailed report in the matter within two weeks. The report is expected to include the health status of the children. 

According to the media report, carried on 25th April, 2025, about 500 children had consumed the mid-day meal. The news about the children falling ill due to the consumption of the mid-day meal led to the blocking of the road by the protesting villagers.

First Published: May 01 2025 | 1:12 PM IST

