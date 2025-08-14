Home / India News / SC seeks Centre's reply on PIL over detention of Bengali-speaking workers

SC seeks Centre's reply on PIL over detention of Bengali-speaking workers

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi, however, refused to pass any interim order with regard to the detention

Supreme Court
The bench said some mechanism needs to be developed to ensure that genuine citizens are not harassed.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 12:48 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear a PIL which alleged that Bengali-speaking migrant workers are been detained on suspicion of being Bangladeshi nationals.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi, however, refused to pass any interim order with regard to the detention, saying any order will have consequences especially with respect to people, who genuinely came from across the borders.

"States where these migrant workers are working have the right to inquire from their state of origin about their bonafide but the problem is in the interregnum. If we pass any interim orders, then it will have consequences, especially those who have illegally come from across the border and need to be deported under the law," the bench said.

It asked advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for petitioner West Bengal Migrant Welfare Board, to wait for sometime for the responses from the Centre and nine statesOdisha, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Delhi, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana and West Bengal.

Bhushan alleged that people are being harassed by the states just because they speak Bengali language and have documents in that language on the basis of a circular issued by Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

"They are being detained while an inquiry is being held about their bonafide and in some cases, they are even tortured. Kindly pass some interim order that no detention will be held. I have no problem with enquiries but there should not be any detention," Bhushan submitted.

The bench said some mechanism needs to be developed to ensure that genuine citizens are not harassed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Independence Day 2025: Theme, special guest, program list and know more

Heavy rain lashes Delhi-NCR; IMD issues orange alert for Uttar Pradesh

If India becomes strong in every sector, world will listen to it: Gadkari

79th Independence Day: When and where to watch the parade, PM Modi's speech

Har Ghar Tiranga walkathon in Delhi today: Check full route, diversions

Topics :Supreme Courtmigrant workersWest Bengal

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 12:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story