Thursday, August 14, 2025 | 12:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / SC reserves order on stray dogs; raps govt, civic bodies for inaction

SC reserves order on stray dogs; raps govt, civic bodies for inaction

The Supreme Court criticised the government and civic bodies for inaction on Delhi-NCR's stray dog crisis, and reserved its decision on pleas against its order to round up the animals

Dogs, Stray dogs, Street Dogs, Dog

The court has reserved its order on the interim plea for stay. (Photo/PTI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 12:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its verdict on petitions challenging its August 11 order that directed authorities to round up all stray dogs in Delhi and the NCR region, Bar and Bench reported.
 
A Bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and NV Anjaria did not grant any immediate stay on the earlier directions issued to municipal bodies.
 
The court also sought clarity from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on its stance in the matter.
 
"What is your stand? This is happening because of the inaction of the Municipal Corporation. The government does nothing. The local authorities do nothing," Justice Vikram Nath said. He stressed that the local bodies were failing to fulfil their duties and should take responsibility.     
 

Also Read

Supreme Court, SC

Renukaswamy murder case: SC cancels bail granted to actor Darshan

Supreme Court, SC

SC seeks Centre's response on plea seeking restoration of statehood to J-K

Supreme Court

SC issues guidelines on handling of stray dogs amid backlash: Details

Supreme Court, SC

New three-judge SC bench to hear NCR stray dog case on August 14

Supreme Court, SC

SC orders SIT probe into Noida land compensation payout irregularities

 
  Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, argued that the issue affects public safety. "In a democracy, there is one is vocal majority and one who silently suffers. We have seen videos of people eating chicken egg etc and then claiming to be animal lovers. It is an issue to be resolved. Children are dying... Sterilisation does not stop rabies... even if immunised..." he said.
 
Citing WHO data, Mehta said there were about 305 rabies deaths annually, most among children under 15. “Dogs do not have to be killed... they have to be separated. Parents cannot send children out to play. Young girls are mutilated,” he added, calling it a case of “vocal minority view vs silent majority suffering view.”
 

Petitioners seek stay on SC's August 11 order

 
Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for NGO Project Kindness, urged the court to halt the August 11 directions. He questioned the lack of infrastructure, such as shelter homes and sterilisation facilities, accusing authorities of misusing funds, the news report said.
 
Sibal warned that without proper facilities, the order would lead to cruelty: “They will be culled... dogs are kept together... food is thrown and then they attack each other... This cannot be permitted.”   
 
  Senior Advocates Sidharth Luthra and Abhishek Manu Singhvi supported the stay request, pointing out that infrastructure to house stray dogs was almost non-existent. Singhvi said the directions “put the cart before the horse” and argued there had been zero reported rabies deaths in Delhi.
 
Justice Sandeep Mehta noted that many statements made were “anecdotal” and pressed for evidence.
 
The Bench asked all intervenors to file affidavits with evidence. Justice Nath summed up: “Parliament frames rules and laws... but not implemented. On one hand, humans are suffering and on the other hand, the animal lovers are here. Have some responsibility.”
 
The court has reserved its order on the interim plea for stay.

More From This Section

79th Independence Day 2025

Independence Day 2025: Theme, special guest, program list and know more

Delhi Rains, Rain

Heavy rain lashes Delhi-NCR; IMD issues orange alert for Uttar Pradesh

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

If India becomes strong in every sector, world will listen to it: Gadkari

Red Fort, Independence Day

79th Independence Day: When and where to watch the parade, PM Modi's speech

Traffic, Traffic jam, New Delhi Traffic Jam

Har Ghar Tiranga walkathon in Delhi today: Check full route, diversions

Topics : Supreme Court Centre Stray dogs BS Web Reports Delhi-NCR

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 12:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayBluestone Jewellery IPO AllotmentBook Independence Day TicketRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Har Ghar TirangaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon